DOJ Grant Will Fund Leesburg Police PPE

A $38,812 grant from the Department of Justice will help provide more personal protective equipment for the Leesburg Police Department.

The town was informed of the grant award from the fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, part of the federal stimulus legislation signed by President Donald J. Trump, last week. According to Officer Michael Drogin, the department’s public information officer, the grant funding will go toward the purchase of personal protective equipment, decontamination equipment, and other COVID-19 related expenses.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs, in the DOJ press release announcing the grant funding. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

Leesburg joined the Town of Stafford, James City County, City of Chesapeake, Henrico County, and Chesterfield County, as Eastern District of Virginia jurisdictions that were awarded grant funding.



