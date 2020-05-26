Last Day to Request Absentee Ballots in June 4 Elections is Thursday

The last day to request an absentee ballot for the June 4 town elections in Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville is this Thursday.

Voters living within the corporate limits of one of those three towns wishing to vote absentee next week must get their request to the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration by 5 p.m. this Thursday, May 28. For votes to be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the office by next Thursday, June 4. The last day to vote absentee in-person is 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 30.

The Office of Elections is located at 750 Miller Dr. SE, Suite C, Leesburg, VA 20175. For more information, call the office at 703-777-0380 or go to the office’s website.

In Lovettsville, first-term Mayor Nate Fontaine is seeking a first re-election in an unopposed race. Councilmen Mike Dunlap and Buchanan Smith, along with newcomers David Earl, Sheryl Frye, Joy Pritz and Kenneth Tannenbaum are seeking election to three spots on the Town Council.

In Middleburg, first-term Mayor Bridge Littleton is seeking a first re-election in an unopposed race. Councilmen Chris Bernard, Kevin Daly and Philip Miller are seeking election to three seats on the Town Council. Councilman Bud Jacobs also is running unopposed in a special election.

In Purcellville, three-term Mayor Kwasi Fraser is seeking election to a fourth term in a race against former 12-year Councilwoman Beverly Chiasson. Meanwhile, Christopher Bertaut, Mary Lynn Hickey, Stanley Milan, Erin Rayner and Mary Jane Williams are vying for three spots on the Town Council.

As of Tuesday, 210 of 331 requested absentee ballots in Lovettsville had been returned, while 51 of 85 requested in Middleburg had been returned and 1,158 of 1,783 in Purcellville had been returned. In the 2018 town elections, a total of 2,615 voters cast ballots across those three towns, only 96 of which were absentee ballots.