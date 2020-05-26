Letter: Dick Kramer, Leesburg

Editor: I’ve lived in Leesburg for 25 years and I’ve heard and seen some really stupid things happen. Most by ignorance or lack of information. Some I’m still trying to figure out. But this latest one isn’t funny or ignorant. It is criminal.

Our Board of Supervisors took $15,000,000 of our money and secretly (probably because they knew we would never allow it we knew) and backed a hair-brained, loser of a deal that anyone with an ounce of brains had to know would never, ever fly.Soccer, either secondgrade, junior high or professional is not, repeat, not a cash cow.It has been pushed and shoved for the past 50 years and does not sell in America. It never will.To pump that kind of money into a professional team goes beyond my ability to understand.Now it’s $25,000,000.Does that include the $17,000,000 over budget for God knows what kind of grading and parking and walkways.

We will never, ever get this money back. You can bet on it.They have put our money in a hole that has no bottom.This can’t be fixed.Our money is gone.

I work, pay taxes.They go up, these fools waste it.I am so angry I can’t write how I feel.These fools have spent $42,000,000 and expect a losing operation to pay it back at $621,000 a year.Are you kidding? They have yet to make a penny off of this deal and now they tell them to keep any money they have so they can keep their office open. This is insane. These people are insane. They’re making me insane. People are in jail for less than this. They stole this money from every person in this town.Forget it, I’m going to go slam a door on my head.

Dick Kramer, Leesburg