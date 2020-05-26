Loudoun Schools Plan Individual, In-Person Graduations

Responding to the wishes of parents and students,Superintendent Eric Williams on Tuesday announced that plans are being made to offer graduating seniors an in-person graduation experience.

Because of the social distancing requirements mandated as part of the COVID-19 response, the school division has canceled plans to hold traditional graduations in stadiums and auditoriums. Instead, school leaders have been planning virtual programs that will take place at the times the graduations had been planned.

With Loudoun County preparing to enter the first phase of a reduction in stay-at-home restrictions on Friday, Williams said there will be opportunities for in-person celebrations.

The program would start June 8 and may take weeks to complete at some schools.

Under the concept, seniors and up to five of their family members will be invited to the school on an appointment basis to be presented with their diplomas and to pose for photos. Each student wishing to participate will be provided a 5- to 10-minute time slot.

At John Champe High School, there are 560 graduates, meaning it could take as long as 93 hours to accommodate every student.

Details will be provided by the schools shortly.