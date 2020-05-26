Loudoun Supervisors Support Reopening Schedule with Second Email Vote

Regional chief elected officials have sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam supporting the plans to begin the gradual loosening of business restrictions in Northern Virginia this Friday.

Those elected officials also asked that the region be allowed to catch up to the rest of the state, entering the second phase of reopening at the same time as the rest of Virginia. They also asked that the governor set up services for people with mental health diagnoses, who they wrote have been particularly affected by the stay-at-home guidance.

The letter was signed by Loudoun County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who was also the letter’s chief author, and Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton along with the mayors and board chairpersons of Arlington, Fairfax, and Prince William counties, Fairfax and Alexandria cities, and the towns of Herndon, Vienna and Dumfries.

“We continue to value your leadership during these extremely challenging times for our Commonwealth and our nation,” the letter reads. “We appreciate your increased communication with local governments in the Northern Virginia region, and we stand with you and all Virginians during this historic health and economic crisis.”

In an accompanying letter, while noting that not all of Northam’s tests for beginning to reopen have been met, regional health officials offered no objections to beginning reopening. Instead they recommended that “policymakers continue to consider the status” of those metrics as they move ahead, and suggested additional metrics such as measures of contact tracing, the availability of facilities for people to isolate or quarantine, and measures around long-term care facilities such as retirement communities.

They pointed out that the region still has not met two metrics for reopening: the ability to conduct extensive contact tracing for infected people, which they wrote is anticipated in the coming weeks; and a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment, which they noted hospitals have but other users such as outpatient facilities, long-term care facilities and first responders do not.

For the second time, Loudoun’s supervisors held an informal vote on whether to support Northam’s schedule for reopening the county and the region on Friday by email over the weekend. Six weighed in, mostly supportive.

Randall does not need the support of a majority of supervisors to sign a letter to the governor; however, without that vote, she speaks officially only for herself and not for the full Board of Supervisors.

Loudoun Now requested copies of supervisors’ email correspondence over the weekend, receiving those emails the next day forwarded from Randall. Many supervisors wished the letter would more directly express support for reopening—”Can’t we just say that in the letter?It seems rather cryptic,” commented Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

Town mayors were also included in those emails. Littleton and Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser also asked that the letter more clearly state support for reopening.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), however, expressed some reservations both with the letter and the measures around reopening.

“Nobody has addressed my concern that we have not see[n] a 14-day drop in cases,” Briskman wrote.“It seems as if we have replaced that gating criteria metric with ‘percentage positivity.’ I need to know how we square that.”

While the letter does not expressly encourage Northam to move ahead with reopening, Randall wrote in her emails that the governor would understand its intent, having been in close contact with local officials.

“This letter is actually stronger than some wanted it to be,” Randall wrote. “This letter is the compromise.”

“Glad we can start the reopening process … now the really hard part will be following the guidelines,” noted Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn).

Supervisors’ previous vote, asking Northam to delay reopening in Loudoun, was also held over email; when asked about a public vote, Randall said those emails are available through a Freedom of Information Act Request.Asked about a public vote, Randall said she has “no trouble with that if people want to do that.” No such vote has been held.

Loudoun Nowrequested those emails, receiving them five days later through the county’s GovQA records request system in the proprietary .msg file format used by Microsoft Outlook. The exception was Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), who forwarded those emails directly to the reporter within hours of the request.

Loudoun Now has converted those emails to a more widely-accessible format and made them available here.