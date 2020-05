Artist Tonia Priolo is putting her talents to work in a new public space, with a creation in an underground passageway in Brambleton.

Typically, you’ll see her work under the moniker Chalkoholic in places like Lost Rhino Brewery in Ashburn. Her newest canvas is the tunnel under Belmont Ridge Road at the Creighton Road intersection, where she is creating an aquarium scene with the theme “Keep on Swimming.”