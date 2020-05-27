Leigh Presented with Traver Scholar Award

Leesburg attorney Benjamin D. Leigh is the 2020 recipient of the Traver Scholar Award.

The award is presented by the Real Property Section of the Virginia State Bar and Virginia Continuing Legal Education to honor men and women who embody the highest ideals and expertise in the practice of real estate law. Traver Scholars are Real Property Section members who have made significant contributions to the practice of real property law and the Section and have shared their knowledge with others. The award is named for the “father” of Virginia real estate lawyers, Courtland L. Traver, whose legal ability and willingness to share his knowledge and experience was an inspiration to others.

Born in Leesburg, Leigh’s began his career in the land records room at the Loudoun courthouse with an internship with the then Clerk of Circuit Court Fred Howard. He went on to graduate from the University of Richmond both undergraduate and law school. He is a past chair of the Real Estate Section of the Virginia Bar Association. He serves as a member of the board of governors of the Virginia Bar Association and as an area representative for the Real Property Section of the Virginia State Bar. He has served as a commissioner in chancery and special commissioner for the 20thJudicial Circuit.He has also served on the Loudoun County Rural Economic Development Council and the Economic Development Commission.

After clerking for the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, Leigh practiced with the Fairfax firm of Blankingship & Keith, P.C. In 2002, he joined Bill Atwill and William C. Mims to form Mims, Atwill & Leigh, P.C., which now exists as Atwill, Troxell & Leigh, P.C.