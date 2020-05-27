Letter: Elizabeth Heagy, Leesburg

Editor: Kudos to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who recently joined her House colleagues in passing the Heroes Act—desperately-needed funds for Virginia to help protect the jobs of our frontline workers, provide hazard pay for those risking their lives during the pandemic, and push additional relief to American families struggling to cover rent and mortgage payments.

A high priority for the congresswoman and me is investments in testing, contact tracing and virus treatments. I was delighted to see these investments were covered in the House-passed bill.And other good news related to the Heroes Act?Included was the congresswoman’s proposal to engage the country’s best scientific minds about stopping the dangerous spread of fake medical information and conspiracy theories relating to COVID-19.

The fate of the Heroes Act is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.In the meantime, the congresswoman continues to push for additional support to law enforcement agents responding to horrific COVID-related increases in domestic violence incidents.To date, several dozen House members are already co-sponsors of the congresswoman’s recently introduced bill. She stands squarely with critical responders who deserve all the help they can get in their fight to protect innocent people.

Elizabeth Heagy, Leesburg