Letter: S. Chris Anders, Virginia Constitutional Conservatives

Editor: I have noticed a flurry of letters recently condemning the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives and our political actions.

I would take a moment to set the record straight.

VCC is a state PAC. Our mission, as quoted directly from our website is: The mission of the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives is to protect and defend the great American principles of individual liberty, constitutional government, and free markets, by means of political activity.

We have been attacked in your paper for a number of reasons. First, the charge has been leveled that we are calling out politicians who have voted for gun control, speed cameras, restrictions on shooting on private property, and expanding Obamacare.

This is very true.

We will oppose any politician who votes against the Constitution and private property rights or supports socialized medicine and speed cameras. (Which are a violation of the 6thAmendment and have been ruled as such in many states).

Second, the most recent letter stated we have “attacked” current United States Congressman Denver Riggleman. That is plainly false.

Third, we were knocked for stating that 10th Congressional District candidate Rob Jones did not fill out our 2020 Federal Candidate Survey, when every other Republican on the ballot did. We did ask why Jones did not fill out the survey and whether or not he is hiding his views from the voters.

That is a valid question, as in the recent 10th Congressional Candidate Forum, Jones stated that traffic—yes, traffic—is the biggest issue in the district. We have real reason to be concerned about his priorities and would rather know what he thinks about federal, not local issues, such as preventing the gun grabbers from further destroying the 2nd Amendment, ending socialized medicine, and restoring the right to privacy.

It is up to the voters to decide if that is what they want their nominee to focus on.[2]

Finally, other letters in your paper have listed a pile of politicians we have exposed for their poor voting records, so I thought I would help out, for that is true.

State Senators Hanger and Dunnavant voted for Universal Federal Firearms Registration when they voted with the Democrats for House Bill 2- Universal Background Checks.

House Delegate Glenn Davis led the fight to pass House Bill 142, which thankfully failed, that would have made it harder for law abiding citizens to get a concealed carry permit.

Lovettsville Town Councilman Mike Dunlap, who is facing an election on June 4, refused to support the 2nd Amendment Proclamation to declare support for the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

State Senator Jill Vogel, and House Delegates Bloxom Jr., Chris Runion, and Chris Collins all voted to expand Obamacare in Virginia.

State Senator Tommy Norment introduced legislation to ban law abiding citizens from carrying firearms in government owned buildings.

State Senator Bryce Reeves voted to allow local governments to remove historical monuments.

I could go on, but none of these voting records seem even remotely conservative and most violate the Republican National Party Platform.

So if the various writers of the recent letters in your paper actually support these radical far left ideas, what are they doing pretending they are Republicans?

If milquetoast ‘republicans’ actually spent as much time fighting the socialists as they do conservatives, our Republic would be in far better shape.

It is true that we hold politicians accountable for their poor voting records, regardless of political party and never play the lesser of two evils game. For that is exactly how our liberty has been compromised away.

You can visit our website atwww.virginiaconservatives.net,or our effort to remove the Richmond Radicals in the 2021 state election atwww.RestoreVirginiaNow.com

I find it very disheartening that the writers of the past attacks on our PAC only focus on party affiliation and forget the far important votes they cast as our elected representatives.

In Liberty,

S. Chris Anders, Director

Virginia Constitutional Conservatives