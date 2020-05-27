Second Free COVID-19 Testing Event Monday

Loudoun County has scheduled a second roundof free, drive-through testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg Monday, June 1, beginning at 10 a.m.

The previous testing event was scheduled until 6 p.m., but closed at 2:30 p.m. as long lines packed the park and organizers ran out of test kits. This time, testing is again scheduled until 6 p.m. or until test kits run out. Organizers have not said how many tests will be available; Loudoun Now has requested that information.

The test on June 1 is a Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, which detects current infection with the virus. It does not indicate whether a person has antibodies from a previous COVID-19 exposure. Test results are expected approximately three days after the tests are administered.

Once again, there is no appointment required and requirement for age, residency, symptoms or a prescription. Testing will take place rain or shine.

Attendees should plan on long wait times, which could be two hours or longer. Restrooms will be available along the waiting line.

Attendees are encouraged to help cut down on long wait times by filling out a registration form in advance, available online here.

Motorists should enter Bolen Park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road. If navigating to the park by GPS, navigate to 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg.

At the previous mass testing event on May 20, more than 1,800 people were tested. About 9 percent of those people tested positive for the virus.