Harris Elected President of American Craft Spirits Association

Becky Harris, co-founder and chief distiller of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Purcellville, has been appointed president of the American Craft Spirits Association board of directors.

Harris has served as a member of the board since last May and had been charged with appointing leadership to its governing committees.

“The craft distilling industry has never faced such challenging times,” she said. “It’s an incredible honor to be chosen as president by my fellow board members, a group of incredible leaders within our craft distilling community. I’m excited to build on ACSA’s technical and legislative leadership to help our community of more than 2,000 craft distilleries in any and every way possible to recover and thrive.”

As head of the ACSA COVID-19 task force, Harris has been instrumental in helping to build and implement sanitizer best practices. Working with the EPA and FDA to understand and streamline bureaucracy, Harris helped quickly educate distillers across the nation about the sanitizer manufacturing regulations.

Following her graduation from the University of Wisconsin, Harris worked as a chemical engineer for companies including Amoco, YDK America, and CIBA, specializing in industrial processes and production systems before opening Catoctin Creek with her husband, Scott, in 2009 as the first distillery in Loudoun County since Prohibition.