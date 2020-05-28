Leesburg Town Council Looks to Fill Vacancy

Those looking for a six-month public service gig need look no further than the empty seat on the Leesburg Town Council dais.

Council members will soon consider who will be their next colleague, as they look to fill the seat left vacant by Josh Thiel’s resignation, which takes effect May 31. Thiel announced he was vacating the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31, because of a move outside of town limits, and family and work obligations.

The council is accepting letters of interest and résumés from town residents interested in filling the seat through the end of the year. The appointment is expected to be discussed at the council’s June 22 work session. An appointment could happen as early as the June 23 business meeting.

Letters of interest must be received by the town no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 15. All materials should be mailed to the Town of Leesburg, 25 West Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176, or emailed to Clerk of Council Eileen Boeing at eboeing@leesburgva.gov.

Whomever is appointed will serve through Dec. 31, when Thiel’s term would have expired. The seat, along with the seats of Mayor Kelly Burk and council members Ron Campbell and Tom Dunn, will be on the ballot in November. Burk and Dunn have both announced re-election campaigns, while Campbell has stayed mum on his plans.

The three challengers who have announced their candidacies — Zach Cummings, Kari Nacy, and Ara Bagdasarian — have all confirmed their interest in being considered for the interim appointment.

