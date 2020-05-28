‘Loudoun is Ready’ to Show Businesses Ready to Reopen

The three biggest groups supporting Loudoun businesses have come together for a campaign to show shoppers and visitors that it’s time to safely go back to business: “Loudoun Is Ready.”

The Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce created the “Loudoun Is Ready” campaign to bring business owners together and help consumers feel confident that they are safe going back into the restaurants, shops, wineries, breweries and other businesses that call Loudoun home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating members take a pledge that they will live up to the latest health and safety guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Those that do will get the new red-and-gold “Loudoun Is Ready” logo to put on their business and website, and will be listed at LoudounIsReady.com.

“We know that opening up the businesses does not mean that the customers come back, and we believe the thing that is going to drive customers back into the marketplace is a sense of security,” said Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “That their safety is being considered, that the rules are being followed, and that they can feel confident going back to their normal lives.”

The website also serves as a one-stop shop for the latest safety guidelines, including industry-specific guidance ranging from farmers markets and restaurants to shooting ranges or hair salons.

“This campaign is about providing them the resources to make sure they are up to speed with the latest and greatest protocols and practices to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Loudoun Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard.

And research on visitor trends shows that will be crucial to getting shoppers and visitors back through the doors, said Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson.

“Whether it’s their backyard, or whether it’s another destination, they really want to make sure—and they’re gravitating toward—those destinations where this has been a thoughtful approach on reopening, and I think this program speaks to the fact that Loudoun really is taking a thoughtful approach,” Erickson said.

That can also be a marketing tool for business owners, putting the weight of all three business groups behind them.

“We’re going to do what we can to make it safe for you to come in, and what they get out of that, is first of all, recognition that they’re doing that, a sense of confidence from the people that are coming into their place, but also the marketing muscle behind all three organizations to get that out there,” Rizer said.

To sign the pledge, see businesses that have signed up or learn about the latest safety guidelines, go to LoudounIsReady.com.