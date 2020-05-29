William Harley Condon, born in Washington, D.C. on February 8, 1947 passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Leesburg, Virginia from natural causes. He was 73 years old.

Bill was a remarkable friend and an avid supporter and sponsor for recovering alcoholics where he played a vital role in counseling. Bill had a passion for his company, where he was the President of Condon-Reed Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia, a successful heating and air conditioning company that has been in business since 1938.

Bill was an antique car enthusiast with a passion for the Ford Model A and the art of restoring the Model A back to its original beauty. Bill was a gifted artist, where his attention to detail was undeniably impeccable. He loved Ford cars and trucks, especially the Ford Mustang and Shelby Cobra. His hobbies included scuba diving, model airplane flying, camping, riding motorcycles, antique car shows where his cars won numerous awards, yard work, and being the dearest friend to his friends.

He will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to lend a hand to everyone, his unforgettable laugh, and his optimistic and joyful personality. We will all deeply cherish him in our memories forever.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Condon. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Currin Condon, his mom, Judy Condon, his previous wife, Susan Biser and their three children, Kim Ahlemann, Jennifer Berglund, and John Condon, their spouses, Greg Ahlemann, Matthew Berglund, and James Valdivia, his six grandchildren, Emori, Brandon, Elijah, Courtney, Layla, and Levi, his two sisters, Glenda Kale Sjolander, and Claudia Daniels and their spouses, his nieces and nephews, his dearest friend in the world, Wayne Parker, and his adored Chihuahuas, Chilly and Blue.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to maffi.org, the Model A Ford Foundation. In honor of Bill’s life, there will be a celebration on a date TBD.