Brewer Named CEO of DAAR

The Dulles Area Association of Realtors has hired a new CEO. Amanda Brewer begins those duties June 30.

She fills the vacancy left by Christine Windle, who joined the National Association of Realtors in January to serve as director of community outreach.

Brewer has more than 10 years of experience in the real estate Industry. She was most recently the director of membership of the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors and Heartland MLS, an organization of over 11,000 members. While at KCRAR, her primary focus was to serve Realtors by establishing a refined membership on-boarding experience, improving billing practices, rebuilding sponsorship opportunities, and overseeing annual events. Prior to that, she served as the director of professional development at the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors, where she built a diverse education curriculum and managed large-scale events focusing on technology, housing initiatives, and community involvement.

Brewer holds has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Louisville. She also earned her Realtor Association Certified Executive designation in 2018 from the National Association of Realtors.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Amanda to DAAR. This was an unfortunately protracted process compounded by the current situation, but it was clear throughout this period just how committed she was to the position. There was an abundance of talent to choose from but, in the end, Amanda’s overall quality shone through and the selection team was unanimous in their final choice. We are truly excited to get the new chapter of DAAR’s story underway,”DAAR President Barry Taylor said.