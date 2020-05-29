DC United Begins Practices at Segra Field

Along with the Phase 1 reopening of outdoor dining spots and salons, the lessening of COVID-19 related restrictions is allowing one of Loudoun’s professional sports teams to get back on the field.

D.C. United today began allowing individual voluntary player workouts at Segra Field near Leesburg. The team’s training facilities atAudi Field and at RFK stadium in Washington, DC, remain closed.

After suspending games starting March 14, MLS leaders allowed teams to begin workouts beginning May 6. However, state and city restrictions did not allow such activities in the metro area. This week, MLS issued guidelines for teams to resume group practices outdoors.

The league is working toward a reopening of play this summer, likely will all teams playing at the Disney sports complex in Orlando, FL.

There is no public access to the United practices.