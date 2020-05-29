Leesburg Planners Give Update on Gateway District Progress

Leesburg planning staff offered a virtual update Wednesday on the progress of the town’s Gateway District initiative.

Members of the project team gave an update and took questions, albeit virtually, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

In essence, Planning and Zoning Director Susan Berry-Hill said, the district is all about design.

“The Gateway project is all about promoting good design in key corridors into town, that is complementary with the architectural character of Leesburg,” she said.

Planning for the land in the East Market Street corridor and along other town gateway points has stretched over several years. The district includes some of the largest undeveloped parcels remaining in the almost built out town, as well as some areas ripe for redevelopment, and also includes the major entrances into the historic district.

The Gateway District zoning overlay is intended to replace the current H-2 Historic Corridor Architectural Control Overlay District. Berry-Hill pointed out that many of the existing H-2 guidelines, created more than 30 years ago, had focused on creating and designing strip centers.

“Going forward that is not a typical preference for commercial development,” she said. “We want to address more contemporary design preferences.”

Project staff members used a three-prong approach to do this, taking a holistic approach that focuses on site design, building design, and streetscape design.

“These three things contribute to an aesthetically pleasing community,” Berry-Hill said.

To that end, the staff’s first focus is on creating Zoning Ordinance standards that will work well with the forthcoming design guidelines. Also envisioned in the district is a streetscape plan. The first phase of the project will address the Zoning Ordinance changes, while the second phase focuses on design guidelines and the streetscape plan.

The five main corridors in the Gateway District are East and West Market Street; North and South King Street; and Edwards Ferry Road. Many of the parcels that currently fall into the H-2 corridor are envisioned to be removed in the forthcoming Gateway District, primarily leaving commercial parcels, Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning Brian Boucher said. Along West Market Street, 36 parcels will be included in the Gateway District, down from 88 in the current H-2 District; 26 parcels along North King Street, down from 114 in the H-2; 82 parcels along South King Street, down from 238; 58 parcels along East Market Street, down from 95; and 140 parcels along Edwards Ferry Road, which is currently not included in the H-2.

Many of the current H-2 parcels that are not envisioned to be included in the Gateway District have single-family homes and townhouses, Boucher said. Even currently, many of the residential parcels in the H-2 are not subject to its standards, save for the 15 feet along the road of residential lots. The Gateway District standards will apply to buildings, structures, and signs in commercial or apartment buildings. Along with single-family attached or detached homes, the standards will not apply to duplexes or areas proffered into the existing H-2 district or other proffered guidelines. Single-family homes and townhouses within a mixed-use development in the Gateway District would also be exempt from the standards.

Preservation Planner Lauren Murphy said the goal of the Gateway District design guidelines is to be more “user friendly” than the current H-2 guidelines, and to “reflect the unique qualities of all corridors.” The guidelines would allow for more administrative approvals, but major new commercial projects would still need to go to the Board of Architectural Review for design approval.

The next step for the Gateway District will be a June 18 Planning Commission public hearing, which begins at 7 p.m. More information on the district can be found atleesburgva.gov/gateway.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com