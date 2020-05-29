Leesburg To Begin Opening Some Outdoor Facilities, Pool In Limbo

As Loudoun County enters Phase 1 reopening today, the Town of Leesburg is opening up some of its outdoor amenities.

The outdoor courts at the Ida Lee Park Tennis Center will now be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Private tennis lessons will be available with a two-player limit per class. Face masks will be required if players wish to access the tennis pavilion or restrooms. For court reservations and other questions, contact the Ida Lee Tennis Center at 703-737-6068.

Also, at Ida Lee Park the community gardens will again be open for registered gardeners.

Dogs and their humans will be happy to hear the dog park at Olde Izaak Walton Park will reopen with regular hours of dawn to dusk. And skaters can return to the Eric Brown Skate Plaza at Catoctin Park, which will be open daily with limited hours from noon to 7 p.m.

Starting Monday, June 1, Ida Lee Recreation Center will offer a limited number of outdoor fitness classes. Class information is posted on the Ida Lee Recreation Center website atidalee.org. Registration is available through WebTrac (leesburgva.gov/webtrac) or by calling 703-777-1368.

Town playgrounds, basketball courts, ballfields, and park pavilions will remain closed.

Also remaining closed is the popular outdoor pool at Ida Lee Park. Thursday, responding to an influx of inquiries, the town announced on its Facebook page that the pool would likely remain closed until at least late June or early July, pending Phase 2 reopening guidelines.

