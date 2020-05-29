Letter: Nick Albu, Purcellville

Editor: Let’s be clear: There is no “rural cluster problem” in western Loudoun.

With an unprecedented amount of public input, the Board of Supervisors spent years crafting the 2019 Comprehensive Plan, which serves a guide for county-wide land development. With respect to residential development in the Rural Policy Area, the Comprehensive Plan expressly recognizes that “rural clusters remain the preferred residential development pattern.”

Why? Because rural clusters are a responsible form of by-right development that preserve everything we love about western Loudoun.

But, don’t take my word for it. According to the Comprehensive Plan, rural clusters “better preserve the natural features and open character of the land by tightly grouping homes on smaller lots so that a majority of the land is available for rural economy uses, agriculture, and/or open space.” On top of that, “the concentration of homes in a rural cluster also minimize the amount of roads, clearing and grading, and the overall footprint of development, compared to a conventional by-right subdivision which requires placement of homes on a uniform size lot dispersed over an entire property.”

A vocal minority is making calls to amend the Zoning Ordinance to implement the supposed Comprehensive Plan goal of limiting rural cluster density to preserve the rural character of western Loudoun. The irony is the Comprehensive Plan, in fact, does not call for any reduction in rural cluster density. To the contrary, the Comprehensive Plan applauds the present use of rural clusters as a preferred development option for preserving the rural character of western Loudoun.

Don’t be fooled by the suggestion that there is a “rural cluster problem.” The county’s rural policy – as reflected in the Comprehensive Plan – makes clear that rural clusters are not a problem for western Loudoun. They are a solution.

Nick Albu, Purcellville