Whitney Ann Wiggins, 1989-2020

Whitney Ann Wiggins departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Aldie, Virginia. She was born in Fairfax County, Virginia on March 28, 1989 to Marvin Clark and Beverly Wiggins, and later moved to Leesburg, Virginia where she was raised by Ruthann Holland and Jimmy Coleman.

Whitney grew up in Leesburg, Virginia and received her education in Loudoun County Public Schools. From a very young age, Whitney developed an interest in the athletics, and went on to participate in many sports including basketball and football. Whitney was a member of Providence Baptist Church and was baptized under the pastorate of Reverend Dr. Herbert C. Love Jr. During her time at Providence, she was an usher and also sang in the youth choir.

Whitney had a loving and funny personality. She loved laughing, having fun and spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory a Father, Marvin Clark, Mother, Beverly Wiggins, brothers, Clarence and Quincy, and her sisters Sharonette, Titania, Bianca, Neena, and Reebecca. She also leaves behind her devoted Grandmother, Ann Daye, aunts Gwendolyn Whiting, Valarie Daye and Gwendolyn Daye, loving uncles, Jimmy Coleman, Bernard Coleman, and Oscar Coleman, and special cousin Jimmy Wilkinson. She leaves behind a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and dear friends.

“Don’t think of me as gone away, My journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets, This earth is just but one.”

Private graveside funeral services were held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Harmony Church Road, Hamilton, VA 20158.

