Peaceful George Floyd Demonstration Planned in Leesburg Today

A peaceful demonstration is planned today to make a statement about the recent death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of a police officer.

A new community group, Citizens for a Better Leesburg, is planning a peaceful walk through the Town Green in front of Leesburg Town Hall from 3-5 p.m. this afternoon. The walk is in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed while in police custody last week. Floyd’s death has set off massive protests throughout the U.S., with many cities over the weekend being placed into lockdown due to the unrest.

Participants are asked to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and bring any signs they want. Those who come out to the walk are asked to disperse after they walk through the Town Green, but can leave signs behind in a designated area and sign a posterboard to show support. There will be no speakers or formal program.

For more information, go to facebook.com/events/1363833620672634.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com