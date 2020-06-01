CMIT Solutions Opens in Dulles

CMIT Solutions opened its fifth office in Virginia last month, this one in Dulles.

According to a company statement, the IT solutions provider has seen an influx in cyber crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hackers target remote workers.

Victor Aldana, the Dulles office owner, said CMIT works closely with businesses to create continuity plans to ensure their data is protected, their computers run without interruption and their systems remain free from viruses, spyware and failures whether team members are working from home or in the office.

CMIT delivers IT support to the small- and mid-market business community and offers proactive computer monitoring, maintenance and virtual technology packages and quick response services when crises occur. It features a network of more than 750 engineers and more than 200 offices nationwide. It has been ranked first in its category inEntrepreneurmagazine’s Franchise500list for seven consecutive years.

For more information, call 571-463-0987 or go to cmitsolutions.com/dulles.