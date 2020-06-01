Student School Board Members Find Graduation Compromise Unpopular

A letter signed by 12 of the 17 student representatives to the Loudoun County School Board raises concerns that the recently announced plans to allow a form of in-person graduations fall short of their expectations.

The student leaders continue to press for graduation ceremonies that may be attended by all senior class members once the Commonwealth enters the third phase of lifting COVID-19-related gathering restrictions.

The letter comes one week after Superintendent Eric Williams announced plans for graduates and some family members to be presented with their diplomas at individual ceremonies by appointment at their schools. Those programs are scheduled to start next week.

“We hope that you listen to what we have to say, hear us out on our proposal, and in doing so, save our ​last​ defining high school experience,” the students wrote in proposing an alternative.

“First, we would like to sincerely thank you and your team for protecting our schools and communities. We cannot begin to imagine how much time and effort you have all put into adapting LCPS to tackle the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, not to mention the immense pressure you must be facing. We know we speak on behalf of many when we say that much of what you have already done has benefited us immensely, and we all thank you for doing your best to retain some sense of normalcy during these times. However, if we can help you to understand a student’s perspective and remember the importance of it in the midst of this, we will feel more at peace. We are just a fraction of the voices, trying to illuminate to you what seniors are going through. That is exactly what we were selected to do, as it is our duty to represent our peers. And never in our lives have we felt more compelled to do so,” the letter reads.

In earlier conversations with administrators, the students said they held out hope for traditional school-wide graduations, even if they had to wait until late summer or even next winter, and believed that any alternative programs, ultimately, would not be a substitute for something closer to the real thing once circumstances allowed.

“We were willing to wait however long for it. Now, it feels like the very last thing we thought we could have, a show of the strength of human connection against a pandemic, is lost. Reduced to an individual photo opportunity in which students won’t even be able to be together to celebrate our collective success.​You have taken away the most important value that all graduation ceremonies have: Unity.​With this plan, the Class of 2020 will never get their final moment of unity. This demoralized us and left us feeling just like the last hope we allowed ourselves to keep: Lost,” they wrote.

In a survey of more than 800 seniors, the students reported that 69 percent planned to attend the individual ceremonies, although 80 percent were dissatisfied with that option. In the survey, 89 percent supported a full-class experience.

The group has proposed having all graduates sitting in chairs positioned 6 feet apart in a stadium or football field, while allowing each school to determine whether families would be permitted inside of the venue or be offered a chance to watch on a livestream.

“This way, all LCPS seniors would be able to graduate alongside the peers they grew up with and celebrate each other one last time before moving on to college, something that your original plan does not allow for,” they wrote.

“During this pandemic, it has become even clearer to us that together, we and our fellow seniors have all found families of our own within school—of classmates, teachers, counselors, and admin. We have turned our high schools into our homes away from home. We have laughed, cried, struggled, and grown up together.​That​is what us seniors want to celebrate. What we​must​celebrate. And without having our​entire​family around us as we graduate into the next stage of our lives, it will not be the same,” they wrote. ”How is graduation supposed to mean anything if we can’t be with the people who helped us get there in the first place? Our friends, family, teachers, and mentors who have supported us through all these years? It is only because of how close we’ve all become that we find it​extremely​hard to move on without any goodbyes. And all we want is to have the chance to thank them.”