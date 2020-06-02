2,061 Tests, No Lines at Loudoun COVID-19 Testing Event

More than 2,000 people were tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg on Monday. And even though more people were tested than the previous testing event, the long lines were gone.

While the first round of testing was marked by long lines and long waits, and closed down early when tests ran out, the lines were short on Monday. That meant shorter waits for the 2,061 people who got tested at the newly streamlined event. The free, drive-through testing for the virus had no requirement for symptoms, residency, or the other barriers that people are facing to get tested.

The test was a Polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, which detects current infection with the virus. It does not indicate whether a person has antibodies from a previous COVID-19 exposure. Test results are expected approximately three days after the tests are administered.

At the previous mass testing event on May 20, more than 1,800 people were tested.About 9 percent of those people tested positive for the virus.

rgreene@loudounnow.com