Letter: Mehrunnisa Akbar, Aldie

Edtior: In honor of George Floyd and so many other, equally honored, innocent souls butchered by our society, I humbly share my thoughts.

Over 1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said in his Farewell Sermon, “… A white has no superiority over a black, nor a black has any superiority over a white—except by piety and good action.”

As harsh as it seems, it’s important to recognize that this injustice has been going on since the birth of the United States. We have come a long way, but it’s truly sad to know that we haven’t come long enough to eradicate such evils and heinous crimes from our society. It’s our job, not just to be a non-racist, but to be anti-racist and do what we can in our individual as well as collective capacities.

As an Ahmadi Muslim, I have been praying for forgiveness on our part as humans. When God decides to punish us as a nation, we might be targeted as well. As long as we sit cozy in our homes and merely watch what is going on around us, we too are accomplices to such evils. The least we can do is shun it in our hearts and ask for God’s mercy. It is hard to digest that man can still slaughter man and sacrifice his own fellow human’s blood, this time not for the fake gods that he worships but for the fake ideals and idols in his head, that is, his own ego and idea of “superior race”.

Our greatest victory will be the day we kill our selfish egos and carnal desires for the greater good and compassion of our own human race.

Mehrunnisa Akbar, Aldie