Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville Town Elections Are Tomorrow

Town elections in Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville will be held tomorrow.

Voters living in those three towns who have not voted absentee may head to the polls Thursday to vote for mayor and council members. The polling location in Lovettsville will be the Lovettsville Game Protective Association at 16 S. Berlin Turnpike. In Middleburg, it will be the Town Office at 10 West Marshall St. And in Purcellville, the polling place will be the Bush Tabernacle at 250 S. Nursery Ave. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting in-person at the polls this year has become a last option for many, as the county Office of Elections and Voter Registration has urged voters to cast absentee ballots to keep them from gathering at the polls and risking exposure to COVID-19. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was May 28. The last day to vote absentee in-person was May 30. The office must receive completed ballots by 7 p.m. on June 4.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the office was still waiting on 500 absentee ballots from Purcellville voters to be returned, 100 from Lovettsville and 31 from Middleburg.

In Lovettsville, first-term Mayor Nate Fontaine is unopposed in his bid for a second two-year term. Councilmen Mike Dunlap and Buchanan Smith, along with newcomers David Earl, Sheryl Frye, Joy Pritz and Kenneth Tannenbaum are seeking election to three seats on the Town Council.

In Middleburg, first-term Mayor Bridge Littleton is unopposed in his re-election bid. Councilmen Chris Bernard, Kevin Daly and Philip Miller are seeking election to three seats on the Town Council. Councilman Bud Jacobs also is running unopposed in a special election.

In Purcellville, three-term Mayor Kwasi Fraser is seeking election to a fourth term in a race against former 12-year Councilwoman Beverly Chiasson. Meanwhile, Christopher Bertaut, Mary Lynn Hickey, Stanley Milan, Erin Rayner and Mary Jane Williams are vying for three spots on the Town Council.

