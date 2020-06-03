Small Business Grants Applications Open until Saturday

The window to apply for a $5,000 small business grant from the county opened today, Wednesday, at noon and will close Saturday, June 6 at noon.

Loudoun County will make $5,000 grants to 400 randomly selected small businesses with two or fewer employees, during a second round of Business Interruption Fund grants.

With the infusion of $36 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act funding into Loudoun, in addition to repaying the county government for the money it already spent on business relief grants, supervisors sent an additional $5.7 million for new Business Interruption Fund Grants.

That will include $2 million for $5,000 grants for 400 of Loudoun’s smallest businesses, those with two or fewer employees.

To qualify, applicants must have between zero and two W-2 employees, with no limit on 1099 contractors; have less than $2.5 million in gross annual receipts; have at least a 25-percent loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19; and be licensed and operational in Loudoun County.

Businesses that were disqualified in the first round of Business Interruption Fund grants simply for having too few employees will not need to apply again. However, businesses that did receive funding in that round may not apply again.

More information is atLoudounBusinessFund.org.