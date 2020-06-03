Thomas Aquila Chase, 1939-2020

We mourn the recent loss of Thomas Aquila Chase, born on February 4th, 1939 in Pittsburgh PA, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Leesburg, VA.

He was the beloved father of two surviving children, Patricia Chase and Thomas Aquila Chase II. He left behind 3 grand children.

Thomas was an alumni of Haverford School For Boys, UVA and VA Tech. Tom’s magnanimous spirit found him giving back to his community through ESL teaching, being an attendant on a special needs school bus for many years and serving Leesburg Presbyterian Church, through mission trips, helping and choir. With all of his talents and intellectual curiosity, there is not enough space here to do him justice.

A celebration of Tom’s remarkable life is planned for Saturday, June 6th at Ida Lee Field (adjacent to outdoor pool) around 2, BYO food and drink