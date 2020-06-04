Absentee Votes Eclipse In-Person Turnout in Town Elections

The June 4 town elections in Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville saw more absentee ballots cast than in any of Loudoun’s past municipal elections, and three incumbent mayors re-elected to their posts.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to state-mandated closures and a requirement to wear masks indoors, the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration urged absentee voting in Thursday’s elections. That encouragement meant 1,740 absentee ballots were submitted by mail while just 983 voters headed to the polls to cast ballots, either inside after waiting in socially distanced lines or from the climate-controlled comfort of their cars.

In all, 2,723 votes were cast. In 2018, a total of 2,615 voters cast ballots across those three towns, only 96 of which were absentee ballots.

Lovettsville

In Lovettsville, incumbent Mayor Nate Fontaine was re-elected to serve a second two-year term with 453 votes in an unopposed election.

Serving alongside Fontaine will be Joy Pritz, who received the most votes out of the five council candidates with 298; incumbent Councilman Buchanan Smith received 294 votes; and David Earl got 272 votes. All three were part of a candidate slate and, beginning July 1, will serve their first full four-year terms on the Town Council.

Missing out on seats this time around were incumbent Councilman Mike Dunlap, who received 235 votes; Sheryl Frye, who received 227 votes; and Ken Tannenbaum, who got 195.

Middleburg

In Middleburg, incumbent Mayor Bridge Littleton was re-elected to serve a second two-year term with 113 votes in an unopposed election.

On the Town Council, incumbent Councilmen Chris Bernard, Kevin Daly and Philip Miller will serve out four-year terms after being elected with 101, 97 and 94 votes, respectively, in an unopposed race. Incumbent Councilman Bud Jacobs also won election to serve out the remainder of a council term that expires in June 2022 in a special election with 108votes.

Purcellville

In Purcellville, incumbent Mayor Kwasi Fraser was re-elected to serve a fourth two-year term on the dais. Fraser turned back a challenge from former 12-year Councilwoman Beverly Chiasson, with 1,149 votes to Chiasson’s 927 votes.

Serving alongside Fraser on the Town Council beginning July 1 will be the three candidates who ran on a slate with him—Mary Jane Williams, who gathered the most votes of the five council candidates at 1,283; Stanley Milan, who received 1,157 votes; and Christopher Bertaut, who got 1,153 votes. All three will serve their first four-year terms on the council.

Erin Rayner and Mary Lynn Hickey, Chiasson’s Town Council running mates, received 1,006 and 950 votes, respectively.

Purcellville voters stand six feet apart from each other as they wait to cast their ballots in the Bush Tabernacle Thursday, June 4. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Purcellville Town Council candidates Mary Jane Williams (middle) and Christopher Bertaut (right) talk to voters outside the Bush Tabernacle June 4. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Purcellville mayoral candidate Beverly Chiasson and Town Council candidate Mary Lynn Hickey talk to a voter outside the Bush Tabernacle June 4. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]