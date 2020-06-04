Minor Taken to ER from Potomac River Shore

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue crews have transported a minor to Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne after the person was pulled from the water near the confluence of the Potomac River and Goose Creek and was given CPR on the shore.

According to fire-rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart, crews got a call relayed from Montgomery County, MD, for CPR and cardiac arrest after reports of an unresponsive swimmer in the water.

The swimmer was brought ashore at Confluence Park in River Creek, opposite Edwards Ferry in Montgomery County.

The patient was transported to the pediatric emergency room in Lansdowne.