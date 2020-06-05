16-Year-Old Dies After Swimming Accident Near River Creek

A 16-year-old boy is dead after an accident while swimming near River Creek.

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue crews took the boy to Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne Thursday evening after he was pulled from the water near the confluence of the Potomac River and Goose Creek and was given CPR on the shore.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen was swimming with friends across the confluence when he went underwater. They searched for him and were able to pull him to shore after being underwater for a period of time.

According to fire-rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart, rescue crews were alerted by a call relayed from Montgomery County, MD, for CPR and cardiac arrest after reports of an unresponsive swimmer in the water. The swimmer was transported to the pediatric emergency room in Lansdowne. While in the ER, a crowd of supporters gathered in the hospital’s parking garage to pray.

The boy is Fitz Thomas, the son of influential community leader Michelle Thomas, the president of the Loudoun NAACP, founder and executive director of the Loudoun Freedom Center, and founder and senior pastor at Holy & Whole Ministries International; and her husband, Delroy. Condolences have been pouring in from the community since news of the accident Thursday night.

The family shared the news in a post on Facebook.

“The family is extremely grateful for the love and support you have shown as this news began to circulate last night. Your love was felt and the family is comforted to know that you are praying.

We are still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is with that in mind that we ask you to please refrain from visiting the family’s home right now. We know that many of want to come by to pay your respects but we must ask that you don’t at this time. The family will announce arrangements as soon as they are finalized and that information will be shared with everyone.

Pastor Michelle, Brother Delroy, Adrian and Anna thank you in advance for respecting their wishes and allowing them time to figure out what this new reality without their beloved Fitzy will look like.”