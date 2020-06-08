Letter: Elizabeth Newberry, Lucketts

Editor: The concept of America is an ideal. We were founded on the principal that “All Men are created equal, with inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This is a lofty statement. One made by our founding fathers in a time that slavery existed on our shores and we were pushing natives off their land so we could take over. It sounds really nice, but making it a reality is not so easy.

Why? Why is it not easy? I respect you. You respect me. How hard is that? Why do some put others down in order to feel good about themselves? In the history of our country, there has always been some group that was put down. Blacks are just one group, Native Americans are another. Over our history, there has been discrimination against the Chinese, Irish, Jews, Japanese, Arabs, Muslims, Catholics, Hispanics, immigrants. But the truth is, bringing human beings to this soil to be slaves, fighting a civil war over it, the Jim Crow laws, and the systemic racism that has ensued, has been one of our greatest sins.

For our society to function in a more just and caring way, we need to treat everyone in a manner that furthers justice for all, not just some. We need to all take responsibility for our own actions. We each have a role to play. As this Covid-19 has pointed out, we are all essential to the functioning of our society, and we are all worthy of being held in respect.

2020 has been a year like no other. Horrific fires, earthquakes, tornados, frightening changes in earth’s climate. A global pandemic unlike anything any of us have ever seen, followed by the economic disaster that the necessary quarantine has brought about. Then the horrific video that shocked the world of a man’s life being deliberately snuffed out of him for no reason but the color of his skin. It is almost more than we can bear. What are the lessons we are to learn from all this?Where do we go from here?

Be kind. Be respectful. Create justice in our streets and in our courts, economic justice in our payrolls.Teach our children tolerance. Support each other through all the trials and joys of this life. Understand that we are all flawed human beings. Take care of our wonderful planet and all the critters as well as humans who live here. Make sure the air and water are clean for our great- great- grandchildren to enjoy.Practice tolerance of those who are different. Stand up for what is right. Advocate. Vote. Listen.There is much to hear. Learn from the global pandemic that the health of each of us affects the rest of us. Leaving vast numbers of people in the world in poverty without access to medical care is incredibly callous and endangers all of us.

We can do better. One day at a time. One challenge at a time. Just think how many things we could fix if we just respected and lifted one another up.

ElizabethNewberry, Lucketts