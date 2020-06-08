Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

Editor: At the behest of the School Board we renamed our schools at considerable costs to the taxpayers. I failed to see any increase in grade averages. Can someone shoot me a link to the increased scores, please?

We renamed highways at, once again, taxpayer expense. This was the cure for what ailed the community, right? As we can see!

But wait, we renamed holidays, that was to be end all which produced nothing but political posturing at taxpayer expense.

Next on the agenda is removal of statues which will do nothing to help anyone not in politics and, yes, you guessed it, at taxpayers’ expense.

Frivolous spending on nonsense by politicians that has 0 results needs to stop.

Jonathan Erickson, Sterling