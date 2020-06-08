Letter: The Reverend W. Brown Morton III, Leesburg

Editor: In my 82 years I have been given the privilege of circumnavigating the globe 13 times. I have been everywhere except Australia, New Zealand and the two Poles. This is what I have learned:

There is no “us” and “them” in this world.There is only “us.”

The color of our skin is no more a sign of our value as human beings than the color of our eyes or the color of our hair.

We must pay attention to this truth before we destroy both our planet and ourselves.

I am dismayed when I see and hear in the media so frequently the “setting apart” of us, one from another, rather than our “coming together.”

The late Cistercian monk, Thomas Merton, is quoted as commenting, when speaking of our creator, “His one image is in us all, and we discover him by discovering the likeness of his image in one another.”

We must all strive to live this truth.Let us not be silent.

The Reverend W. Brown Morton III, Leesburg