Machete-wielding Sterling Man Charged with Assault

A Sterling man is being held without bond following a domestic altercation in Sterling on Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a West Concord Court home just after 11 p.m. June 7. The female victim reported that a man, described by authorities as a “known offender,” showed up at a residence where she was staying with a machete in hand and demanded she leave with him.

Marvin A. Rodas Quezada, 30 of Sterling, was charged with assault and battery, brandishing a machete, trespass with intent to damage property, and entering a dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond.