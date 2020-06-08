Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle Sunday night.

According to the report, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. June 7 when the driver of a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Bles Park Drive and attempted to turn onto Rock Creek Terrace. She turned into the path of the rider of a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle. He was transported to Reston Hospital where he died.

The driver of the car was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses who have not already talked to law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 571-528-7509.