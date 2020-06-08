Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter March in Purcellville

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Purcellville on Sunday afternoon to join Black Lives Matter events that were held around the world during the weekend. After marching down Main Street, participants gathered at Town Hall to hear remarks from speakers, including U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10-VA), County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Police Chief Cynthia McAlister. Photos by Douglas Graham.