100WomenStrong Issues Additional COVID-19 Response Grants

100WomenStrong announced Tuesday that it will distribute $69,500 to eight Loudoun nonprofits as part of its third round of giving in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the philanthropic group has dispersed more than $247,000 to 24 nonprofits and to first responders in response to the outbreak and its economic impact.

Leaders of the organization said they will continue to assess area needs and make monthly distributions in stages to organizations invited to apply.

“We are so thankful for all of the nonprofit organizations across Loudoun County that have sustained their efforts during these difficult times,” said Karen Schaufeld, 100WomenStrong’s founder and president. “There are too many to name them all, but Loudoun County is better for the many nonprofits who do great work to support our community and residents.

“We are seeing signs of economic recovery, but we also know that many in Loudoun County find themselves in dire need of funding to stay afloat,” she said. “We plan to address as much of this need as possible to ensure that nonprofits are able to fulfill their missions and continue to support their clients.”

The third round of grants are going to:

• ECHO – $2,300

• The Good Shepherd Alliance – $10,000

• INMED Partnerships for Children – $6,400

•Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter – $10,000

•Loudoun Free Clinic – $7,200

•NOVA Foundation – $10,000

•Northern Virginia Family Service – $10,000

•Windy Hill Foundation – $10,000

Formed in 2008, 100WomenStrong is a group of philanthropists seeking to strategically invest in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents, focusing on the areas of shelter, health, hunger and education through a component fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.