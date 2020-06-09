Keirce Joins Heritage Commission

Former Planning Commission chairman Cliff Keirce has been appointed to the Heritage Commission.

Keirce has represented the Broad Run District on the Planning Commission twice: from 2009 to 2010, and again during the past Board of Supervisors’ term from 2015 through 2019. During the previous term, he took over as chairman of the Planning Commission. He followed previous chairman and current commissioner Jeff Salmon (Dulles), who was chairing the committee overseeing the first phase of writing a new comprehensive plan, the Envision Loudoun stakeholders committee. As Planning Commission chairman, Keirce oversaw the commission’s work on the new plan.

Supervisor Sylvia Russell Glass (D-Broad Run) appointed Keirce to serve the county once again, this time on the Heritage Commission.

“I am interested in preserving Loudoun’s history by helping ensure that resources and structures are protected rather than disturbed or destroyed,” Keirce wrote in his application. “I believe this is a particular problem in eastern Loudoun where there are fewer assets to protect and seemingly less of a concern to protect them.”

He also serves on the Board of Equalization and the Broadlands Homeowners Association board, and has previously served on the Loudoun County Government Reform Commission, the Loudoun County Facilities Standards Manual Public Review Committee member, Loudoun Library Foundation board. He is a Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller.

The Heritage Commission advises the Board of Supervisors on issues around heritage and historical resources in Loudoun and the Countywide Heritage Preservation Plan, and encourages the identification, documentation and preservation of Loudoun’s natural and cultural heritage.

