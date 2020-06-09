Leesburg’s Council Ballot Set; Campbell Renews Challenge for Mayor

Seven candidates will vie for four seats on the Leesburg Town Council in November, with the filing deadline expiring Tuesday.

Mayor Kelly Burk, in her bid for a third two-year mayoral term, will face a familiar challenge. Councilman Ron Campbell, whose own council term is up at year’s end, officially qualified for the mayoral ballot just before the deadline. Campbell challenged Burk two years ago, but finished third in a three-way race that also included Councilman Tom Dunn.

On the Town Council ballot, Dunn is the only incumbent running for another four-year term. If successful, it would be his fourth victory since having joined the council in 2008. He has also run for mayor three times, twice against former mayor and current Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd and two years ago against Burk.

Challengers include first-time candidates Zach Cummings, Ara Bagdasarian, and Bill Replogle, and second-time candidate Kari Nacy, who ran for the council for the first time in 2018.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Those who are victorious at the polls will take office Jan. 1.

While as many as three new faces could join the council dais in January, there will be a new addition even sooner. At the council’s next set of meetings, June 22-23, council members are expected to appoint a new member of the council to fill Josh Thiel’s unexpired council term, which runs through Dec. 31. Thiel resigned from the council in May because of a move outside of town limits, as well as family and work obligations. Applications from town residents interested in filling the seat for the remaining six months of the year are being accepted through June 15.

While the town races are non-partisan, Campbell is also expected to challenge Burk for the Loudoun County Democratic Committee endorsement. The committee is scheduled to make its endorsements June 13. Burk has received LCDC support in both of her previous campaigns.