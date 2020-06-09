Loudoun County School Board Statement on Racism, June 9, 2020

June 9, 2020

Dear LCPS Families, Students and Staff:

The recent vigils, protests, and civil activism in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and other African Americans has highlighted the persistence of systemic racism in the United States. Loudoun County is not immune from the effects of this historic problem, and the desire to make positive change is evident in the significant number of citizens in our own county who have attended peaceful demonstrations and marches throughout the community in recent days.

The Loudoun County School Board is committed to working with the school administration to create a safe, empathetic, respectful, and supportive learning environment for every student. Each young person who comes to our schools deserves access to equitable opportunities to maximize their learning potential and receive the social and emotional support they need to grow, unencumbered by bias, or disadvantaged by preconceived notions.

We will advance our progress by examining our own biases, engaging in the difficult conversations that need to occur, and working with the Equity Committee, the Minority Student Achievement Advisory Committee, the Special Education Advisory Committee, the NAACP, and other members of our community to address these needs.

Even as we work for positive change, we recognize that harm is done by racist and hate-filled statements and acts. The Unified Mental Health Team (UMHT) at each school is available for support in dealing with racial trauma or to learn more about how to discuss racism with your children. The school-based UMHT contact information is located on the LCPS Continuity of Education webpage under the Mental Health & Wellness Resources and Student & Family Services link. Additionally, there are resources available on the LCPS Equity webpage, under “Resources for the LCPS Community,” that can be valuable.

There is no room for racism or hatred in Loudoun County Public Schools. The Board stands united in that belief, and we stand united in support of our students and staff. Even as we address the issues created by the current pandemic, we pledge to continue to work to eliminate racism and other acts of hatred from our system.

Sincerely,

Loudoun County School Board

Brenda Sheridan, Chair, Sterling District

Atoosa Reaser, Vice Chair, Algonkian District

Denise Corbo, At-Large

Harris Mahedavi, Ashburn District

Ian Serotkin, Blue Ridge District

Leslee King, Broad Run District

John Beatty, Catoctin District

Jeff Morse, Dulles District

Beth Barts, Leesburg District