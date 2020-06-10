Loudoun Free Clinic Hires New Director

The Loudoun Free Clinic has announced that Mary Elizabeth Goldin has been hired as its new Executive Director. She began her duties Monday, June 1.

Goldin comes to the clinic with a background in both healthcare management and clinical operations. From 2015 she served as the Executive Director – Consumer Experience with Kaiser Permanente, and was Kaiser’s Director of Surgical Specialties in the Northern Virginia region since 2010. She has experience in both administrative and clinical operations, and one of her proudest achievements was in building the volunteer program at Kaiser from the ground up.

“I am honored to become part of the [Loudoun Free Clinic] team to fulfill the vision and strategy of decreasing healthcare disparity in Loudoun County,” Goldin stated. “This is an unprecedented time for healthcare in the United States and the ability of LFC to care for those who otherwise would not have access is only accentuated.”

On top of her Kaiser work, Goldin has also done staff nursing and supervision duties at Reston Hospital Center, George Washington University Medical Center, and Georgetown University Hospital. Her nursing career included work in the emergency room, intensive care unit, AIDS research and oncology. She has a BS in Nursing from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC and an MBA from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.

“We received many impressive resumes during this Executive Director search, but from the beginning Maribeth stood out as the top contender,” stated Bill Schmidt, Chairman of the clinic’s Board of Directors. “We envision her as the leader who will take the clinic to exciting new heights in the future.”