NY Man Charged with Soliciting Loudoun Juvenile on Social Media

The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has charged a New York man with child pornography and solicitation crimes after he allegedly asked a Loudoun girl to send him explicit photos.

According to the report, Matthew Holland, 27, of Newark, NY, met the juvenile victim over Snapchat in March. He portrayed himself as a juvenile and was using a fake user profile to exchange photos with the victim. He then coerced her send more explicit photos after threatening he would post her photos publicly if she refused. The family of the victim contacted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Holland was taken into custody at his home in New York with the assistance of the Newark Police Department. He waived extradition to Virginia on June 1, and was transported to Loudoun County yesterday.

Holland is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.