Wesley Michael Paul, 1951-2020

Wesley Michael Paul, Wesley Michael, 69, Leesburg, Virginia, passed on June 2, 2020.

He was born on April 3, 1951 in Alexandria, Louisiana. A son of the late Willie W. Paul and the late Omeida McBride Paul.

Wesley was raised in Louisiana and worked for Columbia Washington Gas as a Right of Way Contractor.

He leaves his family to cherish his memory including his sister, Jean Paul Utley of Alexandria, LA, Niece, Leigh Ann Clark and her husband William, Nephew Alan Utley, and great niece Kacy Farmer and her husband Trip.

He is also survived by step children including Micahael Connor Fux, Shoshana Spence, Michaela Watson; Grandchildren, Amelia Watson, Jack Watson, Charlie Watson, Ty Spence, Ethan Spence, Brayden Spence, Hannah Spence, Oddity Fux, and Captain Fux; and his former wife Becky Paul.

A memorial service to celebrate Wesley’s life will be held privately.

Interment will be held in Forestlawn Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Wesley’s memory to the Lymphoma Society 5540 Falmouth Street Suite 101, Richmond, VA 23230.

