Hearing in Unlicensed Dentist’s Sexual Assault Case Continued

A preliminary hearing in the case against Juan Ramos Jacobe, a 46-year-old charged with assaulting a female at his unlicensed home dentist office earlier this year, has been continued until Aug. 12.

Juan Ramos Jacobe was arrested March 26 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing certain professions and occupations without appropriate licensure. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the victim told her family that Ramos Jacobe assaulted her after he “mildly” sedated her for dental work at his home dentist office off North York Road. The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit found that he had operated a makeshift dental clinic out of his Sterling home since 2019.

Ramons Jacobe has been held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center since March.

If a General District Court judge finds enough evidence against Ramos Jacobe in the August preliminary hearing, the case will be sent to a grand jury for review. If indicted, the case will move to trial in Circuit Court.

If convicted of practicing certain professions and occupations without appropriate licensure, Ramos Jacobe could spend up to five years in prison. If convicted of aggravated sexual battery, he could spend up to 20 years in prison. And if convicted of object sexual penetration, he could spend 5 years to life in prison.

