James Henry Harris , 60, of Falls Church, Virginia, departed this life on June 03, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

He leaves to cherish his memory and to celebrate his home-going his loving mother,Nettie D. Harris, VA; one daughter,Jayme E. Harris; one sister, Joni Harris Jones; one brother, Jeffery L. Harris(Vandhana);special sister, Kathy M. Barnett;two nephews,Michael E. and Taylor A. Jones; two nieces,Kavinetta J. and Vedika M. Harris;three aunts,Alma D. Amaker, Jean D. Minor and Lula H. Thomas, and alarge circle of extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by his father, James H. Harris, Sr. and sister, Joyce E. Harris.

Graveside services and Interment for the family will be privately held at the Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA.

