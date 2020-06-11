Letter: Jim Gavan, Leesburg

This is not so much a letter, but simply posing a question for discussion.

Instead of fighting for months, possibly years, about removing statues, why not add or revise the descriptive plaque to include the words, “Defender of slavery, and racial oppression and traitor to the Constitution of the United States of America”? It would be historically accurate. We could start at the Loudoun courthouse.

I do support removal of the confederate statues as they are an affront to many, many Americans including me.

Jim Gavan, Leesburg