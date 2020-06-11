Letter: Scott Wallace, Leesburg

Loudoun County Chairwoman Randall is to be lauded for continuing the struggle to remove the statue of a rebel soldier from the center of Leesburg. That statue isn’t a war memorial. It is a monument to traitors of the United States of America who fought to secede from the Union and preserve slavery and the racism on which it was based.

Germany has done an imperfect, deficient job in addressing its Nazi past, but at least it has made any tributes or memorials to the Third Reich a crime to be prosecuted in court.The Civil War ended 155 years ago with the Confederacy’s unconditional surrender.It boggles the mind that monuments to the so-called Lost Cause continue to defile our public places.

Scott Wallace, Leesburg