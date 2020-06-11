Putting the ‘Love’ in Lovettsville

The Town of Lovettsville unveils its much-anticipated LOVE sign Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m. The sign is part of theVirginia is for Lovers LOVEworks program, which has installed a collection of more than 100 large-scale LOVE signs in towns and cities across the commonwealth.

The display was designed by local artist Jill Evans-Kavaldjian and fabricated by Hamilton-based Quail Run Signs. The project was funded by grants from Loudoun Tourism, Loudoun County Economic Development and the LOVEworks Program. Organizers add that the unveiling takes place on Loving Day, the anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s 1967 decision to strike down laws in several states that banned interracial marriage.