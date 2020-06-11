Public Safety Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Sterling Teen 2020-06-112020-06-11 LoudounNow 0 Comments The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a Sterling teenager. Kelly F. Dominguez, 17, left her home on Mayfield Terrace on her own accord on June 9 and has not returned. She is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator S. Thompson at 703-777-1021. SHARE ONWhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer